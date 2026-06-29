Extreme, excessive heat in Milwaukee; cooling sites and safety tips

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The Brief Dangerous heat is blanketing southeast Wisconsin. An extreme heat warning has been issued for the majority of the state. The City of Milwaukee is offering safety tips and a list of cooling sites.



The extreme heat has arrived in southeast Wisconsin, and the City of Milwaukee Health Department is urging residents to take precautions.

Extreme heat

An extreme heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service which is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected across Milwaukee County, with daytime heat index values of up to 107 degrees on both days and overnight heat index values remaining in the upper 70s. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, particularly for older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning.

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Cooling sites

Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat. For an updated list of cooling locations, along with information on heat-related illness and injury, visit the City of Milwaukee websiteor call 211.

How to stay safe

Stay cool

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, shopping centers, or community centers.

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it is installed and working properly.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Take cool showers or baths, or use cool, wet towels to lower body temperature.

Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method during extreme heat.

Stay hydrated

Drink water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Encourage children, older adults, and others at higher risk to drink fluids throughout the day.

Protect yourself and others

Never leave children, older adults, or pets unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can become deadly within minutes.

Check on older neighbors, family members, and others who may need assistance staying cool.

Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. Visit RideMCTS.com for transit information.

Signs of heat-related illness

Heat exhaustion may include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or fatigue

Dizziness

Nausea

Fainting

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and symptoms may include:

High body temperature

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Confusion

Rapid pulse

Loss of consciousness

Call 911 immediately if someone is experiencing signs of heat stroke. For additional hot weather safety information, visit the City of Milwaukee website.