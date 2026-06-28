Dangerous, prolonged heat in southeast Wisconsin this week; what to know

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The Brief Dangerous heat in the Midwest is prompting weather alerts for multiple states, including Wisconsin. Heat indices can reach the triple digits in most locations. Prolonged high temperatures and dew points can cause life-threatening conditions.



A large part of Wisconsin is under an extreme heat warning. This includes Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Milwaukee counties.

This will be in effect from noon Monday though 7 p.m. Tuesday, where heat index values can reach up to 106°F during the day and 75°F at night.

Heat-related illnesses are favorable under these conditions, so it is important to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, limit time outdoors, and check on your neighbors. Additional heat headlines may be added this week as conditions warrant.

With a heat index this high, it is favorable for heat-related illnesses to occur such as cramps, exhaustion, and heat strokes. This will be favorable to people of younger and older age, those with underlying health conditions, and anyone with prolonged exposure outside.

Heat indices look to be over 100°F Monday and Tuesday with the potential on Wednesday and Thursday depending on cloud cover and if there are any storms in the afternoon.

A heat dome will sit near the Ohio River Valley, creating a constant southerly wind transporting hot and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into Wisconsin. Often along the outer rim of the dome, we get something called the "ring of fire."

This is where there is a shift in air masses creating storms to fire up around it. This can increase chances for storms next week.

Overall, high temperatures will be 10°F to 15°F above normal with daily temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s.

Evening low temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low to middle 70s, creating little relief from the heat even at night.

Dew points remain in the oppressive category even heading into the fourth of July weekend.

It is important to find ways to stay hydrated, limit the amount of time spent outdoors, and find ways to stay cool, especially if you don't have air conditioning.

You might think taking a dip in Lake Michigan will help cool you off, but it will be dangerous to enter the water in Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties from Sunday night through Monday night due to life-threatening waves and dangerous currents. As the wind direction changes this week, the waves will lower.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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