Explore the beauty and scenery of Geneva Lake from a boat

Enjoy the 2021 holiday season with a magical Santa Cruise, festival of trees and maybe even a night out at a great restaurant.

Brhett is in Lake Geneva with some ways to celebrate the magic of the season.

Event information (website):

Embark on a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s Hideaway! Along your 40 minute lake tour you will be enchanted by lighted displays* that unfold the story of your journey. From the boat, sneak a peek at the shoreline to see Santa’s Hideaway and Santa himself as he reads the names of the children on board who are on his "Nice List."**

Before boarding begins, walk through the Santa Cause "Charities of Christmas Tree Festival." This indoor winter wonderland includes eight individually decorated trees with a festive atmosphere sure to delight all ages.