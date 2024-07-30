Experience I-794 as boulevard; Milwaukee group releases new renderings

article

An architectural engineer released on Tuesday, July 30, new renderings that allow users to view and experience I-794 as a boulevard. It does so with augmented reality.

A news release says using any mobile device, the initiative is able to showcase a vision that replaces I-794 with a boulevard alternative and development.

The public is invited to explore the augmented reality renderings this summer and fall. Either visit the website or head down to I-794 and do a side-by-side comparison with this technology on your cellphone.

Check out the augmented reality renderings at i794.com. Learn more about Rethink 794 at the project’s website: rethink794.com.