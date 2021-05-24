Exhibit features LEGO brick sculptures at Milwaukee County Zoo

There’s a new exhibit coming to the Milwaukee County Zoo that’s been called "a mind-blowing exploration of mysterious animal abilities." Animal Super Powers won't officially open this weekend, but Brian is getting a sneak peek this morning.

About Animal Super Powers (website)

Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO® Bricks, a brand-new exhibition featuring awe-inspiring sculptures made from LEGO® bricks, is coming to the Milwaukee County Zoo May 29 through Sept. 6. The exhibit is sponsored by Sendik’s Food Market.

From the mind of acclaimed artist, Sean Kenney, Animal Super Powers showcases larger-than-life sculptures of creatures who have evolved to possess their very own "super powers" and invites guests to learn the science behind them.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., Animal Super Powers is chock-full of STEAM content (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) and will inspire budding artists, engineers, zoologists, and biologists to expand their imaginations, get curious and explore in an experience that both educates and excites.

The sculptures and exhibits in Animal Super Powers explore the evolutionary, biological, and environmental reasons for amazing animal adaptations such as shapeshifting, super-strength, echolocation, and limb regeneration and asks guests to imagine themselves with the same abilities.