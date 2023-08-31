Exciting things to do Labor Day weekend from Sept. 1-3

article

As Labor Day weekend approaches, multiple family activities await, including the iconic Oktoberfest celebration, the musical performance by Daniel Caesar, the vibrant St. Francis Days carnival and more.

Oktoberfest 2023 is celebrating 60 years at Heidelberg Park on the Bavarian Bierhaus grounds from Sept 1. to Oct 8. Get ready to experience traditional favorites like Usingers Sausage, Bavarian pretzels, doner kebap, Schnitzel and more. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It's free admission on Thursdays and Sundays. Admission on Friday is $5 and $10 on Saturday. To find out more information on Oktoberfest 2023, head to the Bavarian Bierhaus website.

Wisconsin Highland Games

Wisconsin Highland Games is preserving the traditions, culture and heritage as well as the arts and crafts of the British Isles from Friday to Sunday. Get ready to experience a lot of activities and raffles with outside food vendors. The goal is to educate people through the community activities. Discover more about the Wisconsin Highland Games on their website.

BERLIN, GERMANY - APR 22: Canadian singer Daniel Caesar performs live on stage during a concert at Huxleys Neue Welt on Apr 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Daniel Caesar is coming to The Rave on Saturday for the second leg of his tour. Get ready to listen to the award-winning singer and songwriter's hit singles like "Best Part," "Always," "Get You," and more. Find out more information on the concert at The Rave.

St. Francis Days is back for the Labor Day Weekend at Milton Vretenar Memorial Park. Get ready to go to the carnival and experience rides designed for people of all ages. On Saturday at 11 a.m., the St. Francis Days Parade will start on Howard Street. Find out more about St. Francis Days and who will perform by going to the website.

Third Ward Art Festival is returning for Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy some incredible artwork, live music and great food from neighboring restaurants. With an array of restaurants, pubs, theaters, galleries and unique shopping experiences surrounding the festival, you are guaranteed a day full of art, culture and fun at the Third Ward Art Festival.

Come and enjoy the 13th annual premier car, truck and bike show at Wheels on Main. Over 400 vehicles and over 20 categories will be judged and awarded, including best in show awards for 1st and 2nd place. Free spectator admission is offered, along with live music, fun family activities, vendors, tasty food and beverages. Wheels on Main has temporarily been moved to Washington County Fair Park for 2023. For more information, go to the Wheels on Main website.