Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2020
NEW YORK - Summer 2020 is winding down and TV and movie lovers are looking for new content to keep them entertained as fall arrives.
Since launching in 2019, Disney’s exclusive streaming platform has built a regular schedule of original programming and the month of September will see titles like “Muppets Now,” “One Day at Disney” and “Pixar in Real Life” release brand new episodes.
As far as brand new content, get excited for the release of "Mulan." After the pandemic quashed the remake's plan of premiering in theaters worldwide, Disney decided to move the classic tale to its streamer (for a fee).
Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.
To help other dedicated binge-watchers plan their next obsession, below is a rundown of all the content that’s coming to Disney+ in September 2020:
Friday, Sept. 4
Ancient China from Above (S1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
Mulan
Earth to Ned
One Day at Disney, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now, “Socialized”
Pixar In Real Life, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"
Weird But True, “Germs”
Friday, Sept. 11
Christopher Robin
One Day At Disney, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"
Weird But True, “Photography”
Friday, Sept. 18
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)
Europe from Above (S1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (S1-7)
Soy Luna (S2-3)
Violetta (S3)
Wicked Tuna (S9)
Becoming
One Day At Disney, “Dr. Natalie MyInciczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True, “Trains”
Friday, Sept. 25
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)
Muppet Babies (S2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (S3)
Sydney to the Max (S2)
Wild Central America (S1)
X-Ray Earth (S1)
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
One Day At Disney, “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True, “Venomous Animals”