Everything coming to Disney+ in September 2020

Summer 2020 is winding down and TV and movie lovers are looking for new content to keep them entertained as fall arrives.

Since launching in 2019, Disney’s exclusive streaming platform has built a regular schedule of original programming and the month of September will see titles like “Muppets Now,” “One Day at Disney” and “Pixar in Real Life” release brand new episodes.

As far as brand new content, get excited for the release of "Mulan." After the pandemic quashed the remake's plan of premiering in theaters worldwide, Disney decided to move the classic tale to its streamer (for a fee).

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.

To help other dedicated binge-watchers plan their next obsession, below is a rundown of all the content that’s coming to Disney+ in September 2020:

Friday, Sept. 4

Ancient China from Above (S1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan

Earth to Ned

One Day at Disney, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now, “Socialized”

Pixar In Real Life, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music"

Weird But True, “Germs”

Friday, Sept. 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"

Weird But True, “Photography”

Friday, Sept. 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (S2)

Europe from Above (S1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (S1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (S4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (S1-7)

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Becoming

One Day At Disney, “Dr. Natalie MyInciczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True, “Trains”

Friday, Sept. 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (S2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2)

Muppet Babies (S2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (S3)

Sydney to the Max (S2)

Wild Central America (S1)

X-Ray Earth (S1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

One Day At Disney, “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True, “Venomous Animals”