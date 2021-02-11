Gov. Evers signs order, declares Wisconsin energy emergency

article

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order no. 108 on Thursday, Feb. 11 -- declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin.

Due to the below-average temperatures, snow, and ice storms throughout the state leading up to February, deliveries of petroleum and propane products shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail are limited.

The executive order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state, according to a news release from the governor's office.

According to the Public Service Commission's Office of Energy Innovation, multiple petroleum terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution.

Approximately 250,000 Wisconsinites depend on propane for home heating; however, the demand for petroleum and propane products has increased due to the winter weather.

In addition, the state has received numerous reports of a lack of Diesel no. 1, or no. 1 heating oil, which is typically used in the southeast region of the state. Suppliers have had to extend shipping routes, delaying their deliveries to collect needed products.

Issuing Executive Order no. 108 will provide a 30-day waiver allowing suppliers to get caught up from the delays associated with rail traffic slowed by nearly 50%.

Executive Order no 108 is available online.

Statement from Gov. Evers:

"Over the past several weeks, Wisconsinites across the state had to brave extremely cold, sub-zero temperatures along with nasty snow and ice storms. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic.

"Guaranteeing that we get petroleum and propane products to these folks right now will continue to help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter."