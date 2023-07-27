Evers launches internet discount finder; bridge digital divide

article

Gov. Tony Evers, with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), announced the launch of the Internet Discount Finder website to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet. The new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.



"We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state," said Gov. Evers. "This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing."



The Internet Discount Finder quickly matches eligible Wisconsin residents to low-cost home internet service and discount programs by entering their addresses and identifying their eligibility criteria. The tool will show available plans and describe the next steps for enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP helps eligible households get a discount of up to $30 per month for broadband service and internet-connected devices and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. More information about ACP can be found at GetInternet.gov.

"Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband. The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services," said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. "In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program."



"We know that internet access can provide children and their families with incredible learning opportunities, helping them learn, grow, and connect with knowledge and services," said Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. "We also know that the high cost of the internet continues to be a barrier to that access. This tool will make a difference in the lives of children and families across Wisconsin."



Support is available by phone for individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder website, including the:

Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at (608) 267-3595 ;

Affordable Connectivity Program at (877) 384-2575 ;

Federal Lifeline Support Center at (800) 234-9473 ; and

Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.

The Internet Discount Finder can be found at https://apps.psc.wi.gov/InternetDiscountFinder.