Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in COVID aid

article

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he has given Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars.

The governor's office said grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset pandemic-related losses.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters; $12 million for live-event small businesses; $2.8 million for minor league sports teams; $1 million to help the Wisconsin Historical Society reopen historical sites; and $8 million for summer camps.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The lodging industry supported more than 157,000 jobs across Wisconsin and had a $17.3 billion impact on the state economy last year despite the pandemic. So far this year the industry’s numbers have surpassed 2020 as travelers start taking vacations again, the governor’s office said.