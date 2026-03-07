Estabrook Park fatal shooting Friday night, 29-year-old woman killed

article

The Brief A woman was shot and killed in Estabrook Park late Friday night. A 911 caller said they heard a man and woman arguing in the park, which was then followed by gunfire. The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person was killed in a shooting in Estabrook Park late Friday night, March 6.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:39 p.m. a person called Milwaukee County’s 911 Dispatch Center saying they heard a man and woman arguing in the park, followed by gunfire.

Shorewood police and sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman, in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No suspect has been taken into custody. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating.

Tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, the P3 Tips app, or the Atlas One mobile app.