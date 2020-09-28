Eric Trump to host 'Make America Great Again' event in Rothschild

President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, will visit Wisconsin Thursday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release, Eric Trump will host a Make America Great Again event at Schuette, Inc. in Rothschild at 7:30 p.m.

The release said, "Eric Trump will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."

President Trump himself will visit La Crosse and Green Bay Saturday, Oct. 3.