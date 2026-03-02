Eric Clapton at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 13; tickets on sale March 6
article
MILWAUKEE - Eric Clapton will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sept. 13. Joining him on tour will be special guest Jimmie Vaughan.
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at www.FiservForum.com.
Tour dates
- Sept. 6, 2026: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 8, 2026: Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
- Sept. 11, 2026: Chicago, IL, United Center
- Sept. 13, 2026: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
- Sept. 15, 2026: St. Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
- Sept. 17, 2026: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
Last year, Eric Clapton released a remastered special edition of his 1989 album Journeyman.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum.