Eric Clapton at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 13; tickets on sale March 6

By
Published  March 2, 2026 7:21am CST
Fiserv Forum
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Eric Clapton (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

The Brief

    • Eric Clapton will perform in Milwaukee on Sept. 13.
    • Joining him on tour will be special guest Jimmie Vaughan.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6.

MILWAUKEE - Eric Clapton will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sept. 13. Joining him on tour will be special guest Jimmie Vaughan. 

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at www.FiservForum.com.  

Tour dates 

  • Sept. 6, 2026: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
  • Sept. 8, 2026: Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
  • Sept. 11, 2026: Chicago, IL, United Center
  • Sept. 13, 2026: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
  • Sept. 15, 2026: St. Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
  • Sept. 17, 2026: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

Last year, Eric Clapton released a remastered special edition of his 1989 album Journeyman.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum. 

