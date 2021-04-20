Expand / Collapse search

EPA awards $400K to Wauwatosa company for tech development

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday, April 20 announced that It is awarding $400,000 to NanoAffix Science in Wauwatosa.

In total, the EPA is awarding $3.1 million to eight small businesses. The funding is being provided for the further development and commercialization of technologies that protect public health and the environment.

The technologies being funded, the EPA stated in a news release, are focused on clean and safe water, air quality monitoring, land revitalization and sustainable materials management.

According to the news release, NanoAffix Science is creating a handheld device for real-time, onsite detection of sulfur dioxide -- an air pollutant which can adversely affect respiratory and cardiovascular health in people.

"Small businesses are building a better future for our country with their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative technologies," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The eight small businesses are receiving up to $400,000 in Phase II funding from EPA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The companies were previously awarded SBIR Phase I funding of up to $100,000 for "proof of concept" of their innovative environmental technologies and are now receiving Phase II funding to further advance and commercialize the technology.

