EPA tours Milwaukee water infrastructure, touts benefit of investment

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and state, local and community leaders on Tuesday, July 6 for a tour of Pulaski Park. The tour was to highlight the community benefits of water infrastructure investments.

A news release says Pulaski Park is a showcase for how water infrastructure investment can reduce flooding risk, improve safety, and restore habitat. 

EP Administrator Michael S. Regan joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and state, local and community leaders for a tour of Pulaski Park. The tour was to highlight the community benefits of water infrastructure investments.

