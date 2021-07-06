EPA tours Milwaukee water infrastructure, touts benefit of investment

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and state, local and community leaders on Tuesday, July 6 for a tour of Pulaski Park. The tour was to highlight the community benefits of water infrastructure investments.

A news release says Pulaski Park is a showcase for how water infrastructure investment can reduce flooding risk, improve safety, and restore habitat.

EPA administrator tours Milwaukee water infrastructure

