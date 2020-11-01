'Enthusiasm is high:' President Trump visits Kenosha Monday

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Kenosha airport on the eve of the election, trying to win this battleground state.

"People seem really fired up to see the president as he closes out his campaign," said State Rep. Tyler August (R-Walworth).

In 2016, he won Wisconsin by less than 23,000 votes.

"Our volunteers have been out for the last few months, really, to make sure that we can deliver Wisconsin and its electoral votes to the president," said August.

It's unclear how many people will be in attendance at Monday's ticketed event, but past rallies have drawn large crowds in close proximity, without wearing masks.

"I would say he’s working against the health of his constituents and the health of all Americans," said Dr. Madelaine Tully, family physician.

Advertisement

Dr. Tully is part of a group of physicians calling the president's actions irresponsible.

"We’re in really dire straits here in Wisconsin, and it’s dismaying that he’s not acting in a way I would expect from my president," said Dr. Tully.

A contentious election, just days away, with all eyes on Wisconsin

"The enthusiasm is high here," said August.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android