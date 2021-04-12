Engineers Without Borders needs help, hosts virtual fundraising event

The goal of Engineers Without Borders is to help build better communities through engineering projects that empower, but they need your help! Ryan Docter, president of the UW-Madison chapter of Engineers Without Borders, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their big virtual event.

"Typically we host an in-person annual fundraising banquet, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we are hosting a virtual fundraising campaign, EWBeUnited. Our goal this year is to raise $5,000 to support our four projects, ranging from providing clean water to generating solar energy," said Ryan Docter, President of the EWB UW-Madison Chapter. "As a non-profit and student organization, we rely on the generosity from the local community to continue to advocate for communities in need abroad."

CLICK HERE to support the Engineers Without Borders virtual fundraiser

About EWB-UW Madison:

The University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of Engineers Without Borders builds a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. We embody the Wisconsin Idea - that education should influence people's lives beyond the classroom - by providing engineering and social services in under-served communities around the globe. Our belief is that a true partnership with our host communities, and community participation is crucial to the success of our projects.