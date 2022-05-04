Energy drink thief: Menomonee Falls police seek public's help

article

Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who they say shoplifted energy drinks from the Kwik Trip store on Silver Spring Drive.

Officials say the crime happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021. The woman in the photograph "selected various energy drinks valued at $64.43 and left the store without rendering payment," a news alert says.

Officials say the woman fled in a dark blue sedan with unknown license plate(s).

If you can identify the suspect, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.