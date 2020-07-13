'Empire' actor arrested on domestic violence charges

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Police say an actor on the TV series "Empire" has been arrested following a domestic violence and barricade situation.



On Sunday, July 12 at 10:15 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a Circle K gas station near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway to help a woman.



According to the Goodyear police report, "The woman had flagged down a citizen for help moments earlier at another nearby gas station stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband. The citizen then drove the victim to the Circle K and called 911. The victim told police her husband was Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series 'Empire.'"



When police went to the couple's home to contact Gray, he would not exit the residence. Due to a barricade situation, Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called to the scene.



Lt. Jason Costello says the situation was finally resolved July 13 after 7 a.m. when Gray surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.



Gray is accused of aggravated assault (strangulation), assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct.



The victim was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.