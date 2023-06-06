Emergency appeal for blood donors by Versiti Blood Center

article

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issued an emergency appeal for blood donors on Tuesday, June 6.

Versiti indicated in a news release that its centers have seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments. They have nearly 2,500 open appointments over the next seven days.

Right now, Versiti officials say they have has less than a one-day supply on the shelves. The organization strives for a three-day supply of available blood for local hospitals.

If you would like to take the time to make a donation, schedule an appointment with Versiti through its website.