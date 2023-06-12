Elon Musk jokes about new position at Twitter: 'VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda'

article

Twitter chief Elon Musk joked in a tweet about hiring a new propaganda-related position at Twitter on Sunday.

"Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda," Musk jested in the tweet. As of Sunday evening, it has been viewed by at least 8 million people.

Musk appeared to reference Megan Fox, who recently joked about performing witchcraft outside of conservative commentator Robby Starbuck's house. Starbuck had criticized how Fox's young sons were photographed with long hairstyles and wearing feminine clothing, calling it child abuse.

A Twitter user said that Fox was "bad at propaganda," to which Musk responded: "Nobody is perfect."

Musk also responded to remarks made by Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson. Thorleifsson posted that facts and morality no longer exist in the United States.

"A lot of people on the left don’t seem to realize that the US is living in a post-truth, post-reason, post-ethics world," Thorleifsson argued. "Reality doesn’t matter anymore, right and wrong don’t matter, facts are no longer a thing."

"It’s all gone. Act accordingly," he added.

"That’s why I’m looking for a VP of Propaganda (and Witchcraft)!" Musk shot back.

Twitter is no stranger to leadership changes in recent months. Musk resigned as CEO earlier this spring and passed the torch to Linda Yaccarino, a former advertising executive at NBCUniversal.

Musk began leading the company as CEO in 2022 after acquiring it for $44 billion. He stepped down last month and continued working as its chief technology officer.

Fox Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.