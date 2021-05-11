Elmbrook School District mask debate

It's an issue that's being debated in just about every Wisconsin school district, sometimes more passionately than others. It's the question of how students can safely learn in person and for how long they need to wear masks to do so.

That was the dilemma before the Elmbrook School District Tuesday night, May 11.

The meeting itself got off to a rocky start when some board members raised concerns that community members in attendance were not practicing social distancing or wearing masks. After a few minutes of back and forth with the audience, the board decided to carry on.

During the public comment portion, all of the people who spoke on the district's current mask requirement said they feel masks should be optional.

"The WHO and the CDC said that children have very low transmission rates on the COVID-19 to other people," said one commenter.

"These requirements are absurd and unacceptable," said one commenter. "The county of Waukesha has no mask mandate."

Outside, a few high schoolers shared their opinions, indicating they feel the opposite.

"I think it's important to keep masks continuing into summer school until people can become fully vaccinated," said Samantha Reiser, Brookfield East junior.

"I definitely don't feel comfortable going to school with people who aren't actively wearing masks," said another student.