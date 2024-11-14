Elmbrook School Board member found not guilty of substantial battery

article

The Brief A Waukesha County jury found Preetha Kurudiyara not guilty. Investigators say Kurudiyara threw a "one-liter bottle of tonic water" at her husband’s face. Medical records indicate it broke his nose. Kurudiyara was elected to Elmbrook’s school board in 2023. She serves as treasurer and lists her occupation as "community volunteer and pediatrician."



A Brookfield woman, who serves on the Elmbrook school board, was found not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 13 of substantial battery, domestic abuse.

Late last year, prosecutors charged Preetha Kurudiyara with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They say she got into a fight with her husband the day before Thanksgiving. Investigators say Kurudiyara threw a "one-liter bottle of tonic water" at her husband’s face. Medical records indicate it broke his nose.

Months later, and a day before her trial was set to start, prosecutors dismissed the misdemeanor – charging her with "substantial battery, domestic abuse."

Brookfield police say Kurudiyara and her husband argued about "a pan that was left in the sink to soak."

Prosecutors say Kurudiyara turned violent.

A snippet from the criminal complaint

Kurudiyara was elected to Elmbrook’s school board in 2023. She serves as treasurer and lists her occupation as "community volunteer and pediatrician."

Elmbrook Schools confirmed Kurudiyara remains an "active board member."