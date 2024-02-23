Elm Grove suspicious car tied to attempted burglary of construction trailer

Elm Grove police are warning residents to remove valuables from vehicles and always lock their homes. This, after a suspicious vehicle was spotted on Longwood Avenue late Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Officials say it was shortly before midnight on Wednesday when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Longwood. A resident spotted a compact, light-colored car with a very loud exhaust circling the area. The car was gone before officers arrived.

Investigators later determined the people in the car were involved in an attempted burglary to a construction trailer parked in the area.

If any residents have additional information or home surveillance video that could assist police with identifying the vehicle or its occupants, you are urged to contact the Elm Grove Police Department.

Residents are also urged to leave any exterior lights on their homes at night.