Elm Grove special education teacher named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

The Brief Special education teacher Allison Urban was named "Wisconsin Teacher of the Year" during a surprise all-school assembly at Pilgrim Park Middle School. Urban is one of only five educators selected from 60,000 statewide, recognized for her 16-year career and ability to make all students feel capable of success. The honor includes a $6,000 grant for both Urban and the school, with the potential for her to represent Wisconsin in the national program.



Pilgrim Park Middle School in Elm Grove had a big surprise for one of its beloved teachers on Monday, May 11. She did not know it, until she was standing in front of an all-school assembly.

Teacher of the Year announced

What we know:

Allison Urban had no idea everyone gathered in the gym was there to celebrate her. She is one of only a handful in Wisconsin who can claim the title of "Teacher of the Year."

Allison Urban

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction named Pilgrim Park Middle School a "Wisconsin School of Recognition." But that was not why a thousand students packed the gym on Monday.

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"I have called you together today to share some truly exceptional news," the principal told students. "Your Wisconsin Teacher of the Year is… Allison Urban."

Allison Urban

What they're saying:

"I thought it was going to be a typical Monday. I was feeling not tired. Thought it would be a good day – but not expecting anything like this," Urban said.

Urban was shocked to learn she is one of only five teachers out of some 60,000 educators in the state to receive the title.

"The most rewarding part is working with the kids – watching them grow throughout the school year," Urban said.

Allison Urban

Urban's work

Dig deeper:

Urban has worked as a special education teacher for more than 16 years. She currently works with 8th graders.

State Superintendent Jill Underly said Urban was picked, in part, because she "consistently creates learning environments where all students feel capable of success."

"You can see just how loved she is. How choked up some of her colleagues got. Allison is a leader. A beloved colleague," Underly said.

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Underly said the process takes months. Recipients are nominated by their co-workers. A panel whittles down the nominations to just five.

Allison Urban

Urban's colleagues broke down in tears, sharing what Urban means to the school and her students.

"It made me very emotional too – the feelings are mutual. I really enjoy all my co-workers here, and we’ve built great relationships," Urban said.

A national title?

What's next:

A Wisconsin Teacher of the Year gets a $6,000 grant, and their school gets a matching grant. One of the five honorees will go to represent Wisconsin in the National Teacher of the Year program.