Elkhorn shooting: Person of interest in custody following couple's death

A person of interest has been taken into custody after a couple was found shot and killed inside an Elkhorn sports bar on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Elkhorn police on Monday, Feb. 5 said officials have been focusing on an investigation lead that developed over the weekend, leading to the person’s arrest. Police noted the person was taken into custody on an unrelated matter as officials continue to investigate.

The incident took place at Sports Page Barr shortly after midnight. The medical examiner's office identified the victims as 33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting at Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn

Friends and family told FOX6 News the two were recently married. A friend said Gina was a bartender at Sports Page Barr, and Emerson was there to keep her company when the shooting happened.

The owner of the bar posted on Facebook, calling the shooting the act of a coward. He wrote that Gina and Emerson would often come to the bar and became close with the staff before she started working there as a bartender.

Related article

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Walworth County Communications Center at 262-741-4400. You may also remain anonymous and call the Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or electronically by using P3 Tips.