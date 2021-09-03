Police: Elkhorn man missing, last seen Aug. 31

article

The Elkhorn Police Department has asked for the public's help finding missing 37-year-old Hugo Gonzalez-Chavez – last seen Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Police said Gonzalez-Chavez was last seen at his home between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday and is believed to have left on foot.

Gonzalez-Chavez is described as 5'5" tall and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have been last seen wearing a red t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Gonzalez-Chavez's location is asked to contact police at 262-723-2210 or email info@ekhornpd.org.

Advertisement