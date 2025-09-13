Elk, deer; hunters urged to know difference, Wisconsin DNR says

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is warning hunters to make sure they know their target this hunting season. The DNR is pointing out key differences between deer and elk. Wrongly targeting an elk could result in a fine and a revocation of hunting licenses.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters to know their target and understand the difference between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season.

Differences between elk, deer

What we know:

Elk occasionally venture outside of Wisconsin’s two elk ranges (the Clam Lake and Black River ranges), especially during the fall breeding season.

Positively identifying the target ensures the safety of other people and avoids accidental shooting of non-target animals, officials say.

How to identify elk

Dig deeper:

Adult elk are larger than adult deer. An adult elk stands about 1-2 feet taller than an adult deer at the shoulders. An elk calf will be about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe but will display similar coloration to adult elk.

Spot the difference in the antlers. White-tailed deer antlers curve forward, whereas elk antlers are larger and sweep back from their heads.

Look for color markings. Elk have a tan rump patch, black legs and a dark brown mane. Deer have legs the same color as their bodies, a white throat patch and a fluffy white tail.

Additional markers. Elk moving throughout the state may have noticeable markers, including colored ear tags or tracking collars. These collars are fixed around the neck and are typically orange in color, sometimes with a visible printed number.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

See the differences between elk and white-tailed deer using the DNR’s comparison guide.

Since there are still isolated incidents where hunters mistake an elk for a white-tailed deer, the DNR reminds hunters that any illegally taken elk may result in a fine and a revocation of hunting licenses.