Eliza Fletcher abduction: Suspect allegedly cleaned 'vehicle of interest' prior to arrest, police say

The man who was charged in relation to the abduction of the Memphis mother of two was allegedly seen "cleaning the interior" of a GMC Terrain, which police said is a "vehicle of interest" in the case.

An affidavit for Cleotha Abston's arrest released by the Memphis Police Department on Sunday also stated that two witnesses saw the suspect "washing his clothes in the sink of the house."

Eliza Fletcher was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday when police received two calls, one from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis. Police say that she was forcefully taken into a car at 4:30 a.m.

Abston was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering.

Abston, according to police, "ran aggressively toward" Fletcher, who was out for a morning run, and then "forced" her into the passenger's side of the GMC Terrain, adding that there was a "struggle" during the abduction.

Police said that Champion slides sandals were found at the scene of the abduction, which were sent for DNA testing. Officials then found that the shoes matched Cleotha Abston.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service located the GMC Terrain in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, where Abston lives, according to police, who then said that a male matching the description of the suspect was spotted.

Abston attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody, police said.

Once in custody, according to police, Cleotha Abston declined to tell investigators where Eliza Fletcher was.

Police also said that it is "probable and apparent" from witness statements that Fletcher's injuries "left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the Defendant cleaned."

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office were seen on Sunday in the area of Abston's residence but told Fox News Digital that they couldn't comment on if they were investigating Fletcher's abduction.

People with information in relation to the abduction are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

