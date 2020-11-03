'Eliminate every excuse:' Milwaukee group offers rides to the polls

From a free lift to a ride in style, there are intense efforts underway to make sure voters make it to the polls for the 2020 election.

A Milwaukee family, taking the steps to cast their ballots, is on a mission to have their voices heard while doing it in style.

Paradise Memorial Funeral Home organized "Limos to the Polls" to transport people to and from polling locations. For voter Dawn Coltrain, the experience made her feel like a movie star.

"We want to eliminate every excuse," said limo driver Ben Robinson. "Any kind of barrier, any kind of reason that would hinder or distract people from getting to the polls."

Souls to the Polls offers free rides to voting locations in Milwaukee on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Voter participation in the historic election is a focus of Souls to the Polls, too. The organization offered free rides to the polls.

"Our vote can change the nation and the world," said Greg Lewis with Souls to the Polls.

The group gathered to start an Election Day caravan, Lewis said: "To go through the neighborhoods and express the importance of people understanding we have to come out and vote."

Milwaukee Action Intersection provides DJs for live music at select Milwaukee polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Milwaukee Action Intersection provided election energy on Tuesday with live DJs at four Milwaukee polling locations.

"We think voting should be a celebration," said Katie Avila Loughmiller. "We’re not telling people how to vote. We just want them to vote and have a good time while they do it."

There was an all-out effort to energize and help Milwaukee voters on Tuesday.

Souls to the Polls will continue offering free rides, and DJs will remain at select Milwaukee polling locations, until 8 p.m. when polls close.