Elijah Vue dead: Two Rivers police confirm remains found

The Two Rivers Police Department confirmed the human skeletal remains found last week were those of Elijah Vue. An Amber Alert, issued after the 3-year-old went missing in February, has been canceled.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said a deer hunter found the remains in a wooded area of Two Rivers on Sept. 7. The discovery was made in a privately owned area near a quarry and Camp Manitou. Those remains were confirmed as Vue's on Friday.

Police said the location where Vue's remains were found is just over three miles from where he went missing. It had previously been searched several times – including on foot and by air – by various teams, police said.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted DNA testing on the remains, which included a skull and bones, to confirm they were Vue's. Police said the family was identified as soon as the DNA testing confirmed the remains' identity.

"The family's devastated. We're devastated. Our community is devastated," said Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert. "I never met Elijah, but I watched that 3-year-old boy bring out the best in this community."

Vue went missing in February from his Two Rivers home. Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are still in jail – both criminally charged with child neglect, though not directly linked to his disappearance.

