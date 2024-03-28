article

The Two Rivers Police Department said roughly 70 drone teams were involved in searches for Elijah Vue on Thursday, March 28.

The 3-year-old boy has been missing since February. The drone teams came primarily from police departments and sheriff's offices across the state.

Police said searches last week were conducted in the Shoto area with help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local farmers and businesses.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang in Manitowoc County Court (virtually) on Monday, Feb. 26.

Latest in court

Vue's mohter, 31-year-old Katrina Baur, pleaded not guilty on Friday, March 22 to four charges: chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer.

Manitowoc County prosecutors also charged 39-year-old Jesse Vang with neglecting a child. He is due in court on April 4 for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

Rewards offered

Rewards in the search for Vue have risen to a combined $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department on Monday, March 11 announced the city has raised $15,000 in reward money through community donations. Donations to that reward fund are still being accepted.

The donation-driven reward is in addition to two other rewards already announced for information in the case. There is an FBI reward of up to $15,000, and a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.