Elijah Vue search: New drone, K-9 searches planned in coming weeks

article

The Two Rivers Police Department offered an update on Monday, June 17 on the search efforts for Elijah Vue.

First, officials reiterated that recent rumors stating that Vue was found are false. Officials say the "spreading of false and misleading information is disrespectful to the family of Elijah and detracts from our efforts in locating him," officials said.

Officials said additional drone searches coordinated by the Wisconsin Drone Network have been conducted and will continue to be conducted with assistance from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and the Manitowoc Police Department Drone Team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Canine searches were conducted in several areas of interest coordinated by Wisconsin K-9 Search & Rescue. In the coming weeks, officials plan to continue search efforts on water with assistance from Bruce’s Legacy with additional sonar searching.

Meanwhile, the FBI continues to follow up on national tips and leads while state, county and local agencies continue to follow up on recent leads within Wisconsin.