Elijah Vue dead: Mother 'devastated,' attorney says in statement

The Brief Elijah's Vue mother is "devastated" by the death of her son and the discovery of his remains, her attorney said in a statement Wednesday. Two Rivers police confirmed the skeletal remains of the missing 3-year-old boy were found earlier this month. The mother and her boyfriend remain jailed on child neglect charges.



The attorney representing the mother of Elijah Vue, the 3-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found in Two Rivers, said in a statement Wednesday that she is "devastated" by her son's death.

"Katrina Baur is devastated by the most recent news, identifying the remains found as Elijah. She had continued to have hope that her little boy would be found alive. At this time, she is mourning the loss of her son," Attorney Amber Gratz's statement said.

Vue went missing from his Two Rivers home on Feb. 20. Baur and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, are still in jail – both criminally charged with child neglect, though not directly linked to the boy's disappearance and death as of now.

The Two Rivers Police Department confirmed last week that skeletal remains found on Sept. 7 were those of Vue. The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted DNA testing on the remains, which included a skull and bones, to confirm they were Vue's. Police said the family was notified as soon as the DNA testing confirmed the identity of the remains.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said a deer hunter found the remains in a wooded, privately owned area near a quarry and Camp Manitou. The location was just over three miles from where Vue went missing. Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert said various teams had previously searched the area several times.

A death investigation is now open. Anyone with information related to Vue's death is asked to call the Two Rivers Police Department.