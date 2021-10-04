Electronics malfunction triggers lockdown at Kenosha HS: police

An apparent malfunction with electronic equipment triggered a lockdown announcement at Kenosha Indian Trail High School on Monday morning, Oct. 4.

Kenosha police were dispatched to the school to investigate a report of an active shooter. But officials found no evidence of a shooting.

Police say students and staff did as trained and barricaded doors.

Officials later said no threat was observed or located – and a review of video surveillance confirmed that.