Expand / Collapse search

Electronics malfunction triggers lockdown at Kenosha HS: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENOSHA, Wis. - An apparent malfunction with electronic equipment triggered a lockdown announcement at Kenosha Indian Trail High School on Monday morning, Oct. 4. 

Kenosha police were dispatched to the school to investigate a report of an active shooter. But officials found no evidence of a shooting. 

Police say students and staff did as trained and barricaded doors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials later said no threat was observed or located – and a review of video surveillance confirmed that.

Brewers NLCS ticket availability unveiled
article

Brewers NLCS ticket availability unveiled

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Oct. 4 details regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for the potential home National League Championship Series (NLCS) games at American Family Field.

Milwaukee man shot near 19th and Courtland: police
article

Milwaukee man shot near 19th and Courtland: police

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 19th and Courtland around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Real Milwaukee: Zipper merge is back!

A term commuters became all too familiar with in the zoo interchange construction project should have no problems navigating the newest zipper merge on I-43 northbound between Capitol and Silver Spring. Construction requiring the merge started this weekend.