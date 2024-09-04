Election security; Milwaukee fire chief, others in new ad campaign

The Brief New ad campaign featuring Milwaukee's fire chief talks about election security. A portion of that ad was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 4.



Election Day is just weeks away. Yes, you are seeing a lot of campaign ads. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, FOX6 News joined one taping – a spot that will also feature Milwaukee's fire chief.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski is used to talking about fire safety. Now, he is talking about safety of another sort – elections.

FOX6 News learned Lipski is part of the "Leadership Advisory Council" of a group called "RightCount."

The group was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to shoot a new campaign ad. The other people featured in the video are Republicans, including the Oconto County Clerk. It comes after years of former President Donald Trump questioning the 2020 election – despite recounts, random audits and lawsuits all finding that Joe Biden won that election.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"That’s probably the biggest misconception that we’ve had to deal with in the last four years is the trust in the actual process of casting your ballot. And that’s really what voters can come and see hands-on. You can come to your public test, you can come to observe on election day, and see your paper ballot being tabulated, knowing that it’s secure. Your vote is accurate," said Kim Pytleski, Oconto County Clerk.

Kim Pytleski, Oconto County Clerk

A Marquette University Law School Poll this year found 60% of Wisconsin Republicans were not confident in 2020's votes being accurately counted, while 92% of Democrats said they were confident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

That is why this latest push will include a number of Republicans saying elections are secure.