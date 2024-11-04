RNC sues Milwaukee over poll observer limits day before election

The Brief With Election Day hours away, the Republican National Committee is suing Milwaukee. In a lawsuit, it alleges that the city's election commission limited the number of observers during early, in-person voting. The Milwaukee Election Commission denies the claims in the suit.



With Election Day hours away, the Republican National Committee is suing battleground Wisconsin's largest city.

The RNC filed the suit in Milwaukee County. It alleges that the city's election commission limited the number of observers during early, in-person voting.

It lists the Capitol Drive location, Serb Hall, and the Good Hope Library.

The party also alleges that certain precincts on Election Day may limit poll watchers to one Republican and one Democrat.

"They are acting illegally in refusing to allow poll observers, poll watchers to watch the counting of ballots," said Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary. "It's the right of Americans who want to be poll watchers and observers to do so, and what’s the issue with that? The City of Milwaukee should answer that question. That is the right of those individuals."

The Milwaukee Election Commission denies the claims in the suit.

"We don’t have any kind of limit or number," said Paulina Gutierrez, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director. "We welcome observers, we want them there. We want them to be respectful."

Before the lawsuit dropped, the city of Milwaukee's election director spoke about poll watchers.

"At polling locations, observers are important. It’s a critical part of the election process. We are very transparent," Gutierrez said. "We don’t ever want to turn observers away. We are expecting, though, given that the world is watching, we will have a lot of international and national media who will be out there, along with Republican and Democratic observers. I think there’s a lot of third-party observers."

But they can, if observers don't follow the rules.

"Here in the City of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, we have the authority to remove observers," Gutierrez said. "And so if observers aren’t willing to follow the rules, we will have you removed, but typically, we don’t do that right away. We deescalate between the chief and the observer, and we try to find a mutually agreed upon solution. And most of the time it’s just coaching and providing education, and we’re usually able to overcome those issues."

The Milwaukee Election Commission said at no point were Republicans denied an observer during early, in-person voting, and they wouldn't be denied on Election Day.

"We’re not there to disrupt, as long as everything is going smoothly and legally," Leavitt said. "These poll watchers are exercising their constitutional right to observe their elections."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin reacted, saying the new lawsuit is designed to make noise and cast doubt on the election process.

"This new lawsuit from Trump’s allies is nothing more than a press release to make noise and cast doubt on our election process," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Communications Director Joe Oslund in a statement. "The truth is this election is safe and secure and the city of Milwaukee has poll observers from both parties witnessing it, despite the latest MAGA bluster. Like dozens of partisan RNC lawsuits this cycle, this one will fail."