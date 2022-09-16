Elderly couple forced into linen closet at gunpoint during home invasion caught on video: police

Authorities are searching for two men they say were caught on video forcing an elderly couple into a linen closet at gunpoint inside their own home during a robbery in Virginia.

The home invasion happened September 14 around 1:50 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Turnpike Road in the Portsmouth area.

A Ring device captured the robbery on camera. In the video, the two suspects dressed in dark clothing can be seen forcing the couple from their living room into the closet at gunpoint.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Mitchell Boney Jr (left) and Tyree Boney Jr (right) Portsmouth Police

The men, identified as 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr., stole a safe and a wallet, police say.

Both are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary. Officers say Mitchell is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.

The couple was not injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 757–393–8536.