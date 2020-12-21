Elder Elves bring holiday spirit, love to seniors in SE Wisconsin

Holidays are a joyful time for many but for some, they can bring up mixed emotions, and a reminder of loneliness. Thanks to a local organization, seniors are being wrapped with love and support as Elder Elves are jingling around town, getting them in the spirit.

In awe and admiration of the bright lights and colorful bulbs, "The tree is so beautiful all lit up like that," said Florence Teeters. But the real twinkle here, comes from Teeters, exclaiming, "This is a great joyful time of the year Christmas."

Florence Teeters

The holiday spirit transforms caregivers with synergy homecare into elder elves making jolly visits.

Teresa Wendelberger, an "Elder Elf" and client liaison with SYNERGY HomeCare said, "It’s really helped energize what’s been a kind of flat year in terms of dealing with Covid and all the challenges that our clients and all of us personally have had."

Advertisement

Lifting spirits of seniors who are often alone, she added, "During the holidays, that companionship piece is adding that extra layer of emotional support that is making such a difference."

Bearing heartwarming gifts like a crocheted blanket, sweet treats of chocolates and thoughtful gestures such as a deer ornament. Last year at 104-years-old Teeters bagged a buck! Becoming the oldest person in the state to harvest a deer.

Florence Teeters

A year later, recalling memories and creating new ones, asking to hang the ornament. Enjoying the festive flair and the company who brought it, she told them, "I love you all."

The day is jolly for all involved. "It makes it Christmas, it makes it special. It makes me feel like I am doing something worthwhile in the world because we are touching lives," said Wendelberger.

During a time where the pandemic has many shut-in, and holidays where they're away from loved ones, or even dealing with loss, a visit sparks happy thoughts, and for Teeters, more than a hundred years of fond memories. "Christmas as something special for us. Everything was delightful in those days," she said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Connecting with traditions she smiled, "It makes me feel so joyful I want to get up and dance." Celebrating with carols, at 105 - years-old, grateful to feel the magic of the holidays and the joy of the season, gleefully saying, "Merry Christmas to you all. I hope you all enjoy every minute."

The elder elves have spent the last few weeks, listening to stories, baking cookies, trimming trees, and decorating…helping seniors feel the joy that will last well beyond the season.