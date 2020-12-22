'Tis the season for baking goodies: A fun, festive twist on classic cheesecake

'Tis the season for baking lots of goodies. Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun and festive twist on a classic cheesecake.

Eggnog Cheesecake with cranberry compote. This festive cheesecake pairs holiday flavors like eggnog with colorful and seasonal cranberries, the perfect sweet treat for your holiday celebration!



1. Before starting to make your cheesecake, you need to pick out the most nutritious ingredients available

• Start with selecting your crust- choose ginger snap cookies as the base for your crust

o Dietitian Tip: Ginger snap cookies are typically lower in calories and sugar then other cookies and often contain vitamins and minerals like iron, folate, calcium and vitamin E for an additional nutrient boost

• Next, swap out sour cream and use Greek yogurt instead

o Dietitian Tip: Similar in texture and consistency Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and calcium that help maintain our bone and muscle health. Typically lower in fat and calorie content then sour cream. It even packs a protein punch which sour cream lacks

• Last, use fresh produce like cranberries and apples to add natural sweetness to the dessert

Dietitian Tip: Fruit contains natural sugar but there are many other nutritional

benefits Cranberries and apples, contain bioflavonoids which are plant-derived

compounds, with strong antioxidant properties.



2. Prepping your cheesecake

• Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with a double thickness of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place on a baking sheet.

• In a medium bowl, combine crushed cookies, 2 Tbsp. sugar, and melted butter. Press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake for 8 minutes. Set aside.

• In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, yogurt, 2/3 cup cane sugar, and flour until light and fluffy and then beat in eggs. Gradually stir in eggnog and nutmeg. Pour filling over crust.

• Bake for 45 minutes or until center is nearly set and top appears dull. Turn off oven and crack door open for 20 minutes. Remove cheesecake from oven and place on wire rack. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen. Cool for 1 hour.

3. Completing the showstopping cheesecake

• While the cheesecake is baking, make the cranberry compote

• In a large saucepan, combine 11/2 cups fresh cranberries, apple, brown sugar, and wine over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until cranberries begin to burst. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup of cranberries and cool.

• Serve cheesecake topped with compote and enjoy!

Eggnog Cheesecake with and Cranberry Compote Recipe

