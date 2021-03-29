Education coach helps students amid shifts to virtual learning

Coaches lead sports teams to victory and help players be the best they can, and when it comes to academics, sometimes that extra guidance is also needed for success.

Whether it's storytime with her grandson and his friends via Zoom, or dressing up in character, the lessons haven't stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let’s make do with what we have," said Judy Cohen.

Cohen, a retired teacher, isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of helping students get hundreds.

"We work with kids of all ages and grade levels," said Cohen.

Advertisement

As an academic coach at Lakeside Educational Services, she's helping kids change grades and attitudes.

"I’m so tired of hearing about academic loss, and how far behind how horrible it's going to be, and I spinned it and I said, 'Let’s talk about the possible aspects of this' -- helping them realize just how strong they are and what a great academic student they could be," said Cohen.

It's an effort to help students find some success during the switch to virtual learning.

"I’ve seen kids become more resilient, more flexible, problem-solve," said Cohen.

They're qualities Kathy Carey says her daughter embodies during these tough times. While switching learning models throughout the year, time with Cohen has been a plus.

"She could work through any major project that she had or get organized for things that are coming up," said Carey.

To help kids thrive, Cohen has several suggestions.

"Read things out loud," said Cohen. "Reading fluency is the key to reading comprehension."

Organization and time management are also important.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Write it down," said Cohen. "Keep a planner. Parents, take a good look at your children's work. Look at grades with kids. Ask, 'How come that was an A? What did you do differently to get that a versus a D?'"

Reviewing the quality of work could help them finish out the semester strong.

When it comes to homework support, Cohen also says printing out the materials and looking at hard copies makes it easier to learn the content, as students are able to mark the copy, circle words they don't know, or note concepts they need to expand on.