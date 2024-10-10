Easy DIY costumes for all ages

Heather Lund with Two Men and a Truck join us with some unique DIY ‘boxtumes’ for Halloween.





To create the movie ticket and popcorn, you will need a medium-sized box, a number of stickers, a white poster board, thick ribbon, white and yellow tissue paper, red duct tape, markers, and a box cutter.

Directions for movie ticket

-Take a medium-sized box and cut out a rectangular shape, then trace out an oval-like shape on the top and bottom and then cut it out.

-Next, take a white poster board, fit it to the box, and glue it on.

-Once the poster board is dry, take a ruler and create a rectangle in the middle. Once you have it all even, trace it with a red marker.

-After that, get creative and think of what you want to name the theater and what movie title you want to add on. You can free hand this, use letter stickers, or print it out. Lastly, on the sides, add your movie ticket number.

-When everything is dry, turn the movie ticket to the back and glue each side of the string to the top of the box. Once it’s dry, it’s ready for the kids to wear!

Directions for popcorn

-Take a medium-sized box and cut off the bottom four flaps.

-Next, fold in the top four flaps, you will use these a bit later. Now, take a white poster board and cover the front, back, and side of the box.

-Once the box is covered, take red duct tape and create strips all around the box. You want to have a red line and then a white section, so it looks like a popcorn box.

-Next, print out an image that says "popcorn" and glue it on the front of the box.

-When the box is covered, take the heavy-duty ribbon and glue it inside the box under the front and back flap. This is how the child will wear the costume; it will go over their shoulders.

-After the glue is dry, take white and yellow tissue paper and crumble it together. Then, take a hot glue gun and glue the "popcorn" pieces to the four flaps.

-If you’re interested in creating a hat, take a beanie and glue additional pieces of "popcorn" to the hat.