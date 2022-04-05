MILWAUKEE - Eggs aren’t the only thing you can dye this Easter! Krista Bach from Doodlehog joins us with a fun tie-dye DIY.
Easter Tie-Dye Craft
A fun tie-dye DIY for Easter from Doodlehog
Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022.
Brian has a preview of what to expect from the 30 area restaurants that are bringing batches of their best chili in support of one of Milwaukee’s oldest radio stations.