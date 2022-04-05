Expand / Collapse search

Easter Tie-Dye Craft

Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Eggs aren’t the only thing you can dye this Easter! Krista Bach from Doodlehog joins us with a fun tie-dye DIY.

Easter Tie-Dye Craft

A fun tie-dye DIY for Easter from Doodlehog

Delta: Milwaukee to New York-JFK nonstop service begins June 6
article

Delta: Milwaukee to New York-JFK nonstop service begins June 6

Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) beginning June 6, 2022.

WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is back for 20th year
article

WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is back for 20th year

Brian has a preview of what to expect from the 30 area restaurants that are bringing batches of their best chili in support of one of Milwaukee’s oldest radio stations.