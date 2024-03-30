Easter Sunday 2024: What’s open and closed

article

Easter Sunday is this weekend and many stores are either closed or are varying their hours to observe the Christian holiday.

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon. This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31.

Easter is often commemorated with searching for decorated eggs and baskets filled with treats in America.

So, in case you realize you forgot to get enough chocolate bunnies to stuff those Easter baskets, here is a rundown of stores that will be open or closed this Sunday.

RELATED: Map: The top Easter candy in your state for 2024

Walmart: Open

Target: Closed

Macy’s: Closed

TJ Maxx: Closed

This includes Homegoods and Marshalls.

Kohl’s: Closed

Kroger: Open

This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food STore, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

RELATED: Three reasons why egg prices are so high ahead of Easter

Costco: Closed

Sam’s Club: Open

Aldi: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Open

Whole Foods: Open

Meijer: Open

CVS: Open

Walgreens: Open

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.