Easter meals for Seniors in the Milwaukee area

Many of you visited Serb Hall for Fish Fry Fridays this Lenten season. Sunday, it turned into an Easter meal packing facility.

The Community Projects for Seniors volunteers have it down to a science to make sure thousands of low-income seniors get fed every Easter. Almost 4,000 meals were delivered in a matter of hours Sunday.

"It's ham and green beans, mac and cheese, and a beautiful lemon cake and cornbread," said Jeff Hansen, the executive director of Community Projects for Seniors.

The goal is to make sure no senior is forgotten this Easter.

"Having that impact and to be able to serve them in that way is heartwarming," said Taren Sartler.

Over 300 volunteers showed up to pack, load and deliver each meal to 200 facilities in the state.

"We want them to know that we’re caring about them and that they're the most important person today," said Hansen.

Chris Geiger and his family have helped deliver Easter meals for over a decade.

"To be able to provide a senior with a hot meal on the holiday, it's something they can look forward to and something our family can look forward to year after year," said Geiger.

He’s learned that giving up just a bit of the holiday goes a long way.

"It’s a small way for our family to give back to the community," said Geiger.