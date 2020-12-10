Expand / Collapse search

East Troy PD fields calls about coyotes, has some fun in news release

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Coyote

EAST TROY, Wis. - East Troy police announced they have been receiving calls regarding coyote sightings -- and coyotes howling at night. 

Because coyotes are usually nocturnal, officials stress that living in the country people will both see and hear coyotes on a regular basis. They urge residents to not call 911 when they see these wild animals. 

That said, East Troy police added that "there are certain behaviors that are cause for alarm by Coyotes and they are:"

  • Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons
  • Coyotes in possession of a giant magnet
  • Coyotes in possession of “TNT”
  • Coyotes carrying product marked “ACME”
  • Coyotes posting signs such as “detour” or “free bird seed”
  • Coyotes in possession of a catapult
  • Coyotes on roller skates with rockets attached

Officials said, "call 911 immediately if you witness any of the above behaviors by coyotes."

