The Brief A former East Troy teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a child, pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Friday. The 46-year-old is already scheduled to go to trial in December for previous child sexual assault charges. A ninth charge meant the child sexual assault charges filed against him cover a 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.



A former East Troy Middle School band teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Friday, Nov. 8.

In early October, 46-year-old John Rash was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child. Court records show he is scheduled to go to trial in December for eight other child sexual assault charges that had been previously filed.

For more than 20 years, Rash taught music at East Troy Middle School. He resigned in 2022.

In 2023, prosecutors charged Rash with sexually assaulting eight former students. A ninth victim later came forward, resulting in the second-degree sexual assault of a child charge.

When prosecutors first charged Rash with sexually touching teenage girls during small group lessons, FOX6 Investigators sat down with parents of the four victims. They said Rash had brushed his hand over their daughters' breasts or other sensitive parts of their bodies during music lessons.

After that, four more victims spoke up – leading to new charges. Then, the ninth former student came forward.

A criminal complaint filed in October said the 33-year-old woman – identified only as "Victim X" – had Rash as a music teacher in 2005, the same year some of the other victims were born.

"Victim X" said in one particular lesson, Rash ran his hand up her leg and touched her private parts, causing her to cry. She told prosecutors she did not tell anyone at the time because she was scared.

The ninth charge filed against Rash meant the child sexual assault charges against him cover a 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.