Early morning fire damages vacant home in Milwaukee, no injuries
article
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 22 responded to the scene of a house fire near 12th and McKinley. The call came in around 2 a.m.
Officials say the house was vacant and the fire was contained to one building. It does not appear there was damage to any neighboring homes.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.
Vacant house fire near 12th and McKinley in Milwaukee
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
