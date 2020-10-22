Early morning fire damages vacant home in Milwaukee, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, Oct. 22 responded to the scene of a house fire near 12th and McKinley. The call came in around 2 a.m.

Officials say the house was vacant and the fire was contained to one building. It does not appear there was damage to any neighboring homes.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

