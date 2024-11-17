'Early Bird Holiday' makers market highlights shopping local

The Brief People stopped at Milwaukee's Ivy House on Sunday, Nov. 17, to do some holiday shopping. The Milwaukee Makers Market "Early Bird Holiday" event. It's a great way to get the holiday shopping done while also supporting local makers.



Black Friday and Christmas are weeks away, but people were in the holiday shopping spirit on Sunday, Nov. 17.

At Milwaukee’s Ivy House, a pop-up event gave a boost to local business owners.

"I’m looking for Christmas gifts," said Jacqueline Spaciel, who is on a shopping mission with her daughter. "I just figure coming to a place like this you can get something that’s a little more unique."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Makers Market "Early Bird Holiday"

This is the Milwaukee Makers Market "Early Bird Holiday" event.

"You don’t have to go to a big box place to get quality products that are made right here in Milwaukee," said organizer Ryan Laessig.

Hundreds shopped on Sunday morning. The options seemed endless.

"Whether it’s candles and cookies to clothing and jewelry," added Laessig.

Milwaukee Makers Market "Early Bird Holiday"

The event isn't just fun for shoppers. It’s also making a difference for local makers just before the holidays.

"Yes, I made a few sales already. It’s been really great so far," said Abbey Bell, who owns Stabbie Abbey.

Her jewelry and art featuring animal bones is a draw.

"I create things that are dark and whimsical. Taxidermy, organic art, I do painting," Bell added.

For some artists, times are tough.

"You’re helping out in this crazy time in the world," said Laessig.

Milwaukee Makers Market "Early Bird Holiday"

Each sale today is celebrated.

"It means survival. It means I get to be a part of something bigger than myself," said Bell.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The goal is to support local, and that’s something shoppers are proud to do.

And if you missed this one, no problem!

The next Makers Market is Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 30 at Discovery World.