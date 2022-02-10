Eagles, Fiserv Forum concert set for March 30

article

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – added a concert on March 30 at Fiserv Forum to its "Hotel California" 2022 Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.

The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, February 17 at 10 AM CT. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will also be available.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.